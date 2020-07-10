One Piece Kicks Off the Samurai's Mission at Last

✖

Eiichiro Oda has been gathering all of the pieces together between Luffy's rebel forces and Kaido's Beasts Pirates across Onigashima in the third act of One Piece's Wano Country arc, and the newest chapter of the series finally kicks off the samurai's mission at last. More than any of the other arcs in the series thus far, the final battle of Wano is more about preparation and strategy than the other chaotic Straw Hats plans of the past. There have been over 20 years of preparations made for this final mission, and it seems now Wano's samurai are one step closer to making it happen.

Chapter 984 of the series sees Law and the members of the Akazaya Nine emerge from the submarine and make their way to the far side of the island while Luffy makes his way through the center and the other half of the forces approach from the other side. But while they are gathering together, things have gotten more dangerous as well.

Chapter 984 of the series has Law emerge from the ocean and uses his Devil Fruit abilities to instantly teleport the members of the Akazaya Nine to the island. Law notices how there are two entrances, and that the larger one must be the one that leads them to Kaido. It's here they are briefly reunited with Marco the Phoenix and Kiku's brother Izo, who was also a former member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As things seem to be moving safely forward, it's also a worse situation for Momonosuke as he's now been put in the center of Kaido's large party as Orochi plans to publicly executed. Not only that, he's using the attention from the execution to announce whatever deadly plan he has in mind for the future of Wano with the "New Onigashima Project."

The samurai currently hiding among Kaido's forces are biding their time for when they can save Momonosuke, so let's hope the Akazaya Nine can make their way there to help before things get even worse for the young lord of Wano. But what do you think? Curious to see how the final battle continues to take shape? Who will be the one that saves Momonosuke? Who will be the first to fight Kaido? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.