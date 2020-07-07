One Piece Teases Kaido's Most Important Announcement Yet

✖

One Piece's Wano Country arc is steadily approaching its climax as the war on Onigashima is about to break out, and the newest chapter of the series gave us another big tease of Kaido's big announcement. Once the Straw Hats and the rebel forces officially made their way to Onigashima, we began to see Kaido and his forces ready themselves for a party. But all the while, Kaido had been teasing a big "announcement" he was going to make for the future of the country and wanted his entire crew (including his son, Yamato) to be in attendance.

While Chapter 984 of the series has not yet fully revealed what Kaido has been wanting to announce to his Beasts Pirates crew, we did get one huge clue as the chapter was getting ready for its end. Taking the stage at Onigashima as Orochi gets ready to execute the young Momonosuke, Kaido mentions something about a "New Onigashima Project."

Throughout this third act of the Wano Country arc of the series, Kaido has been seen asking about the wherabouts for not only his son, but Big Mom as well. He wanted to be sure that everyone was around for whatever he was going to announce, and now that we have an idea of what he's planning it's no wonder why he wanted everyone there.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The "New Onigashima Project" sounds like it's going to be great news for the Beasts Pirates themselves, but terrible for the people of Wano. It's already a terrible place for everyone not a part of Kaido's crew, and the juxtaposition between the party on this island compared to the rest of the region is startling. So what could this project mean for the people of Wano?

From the sounds of it, Kaido is probably referring to the entirety of the country. Rejuvenating Onigashima probably will involve extending it throughout the rest of the country and potentially wiping out the other, poorer regions. No matter what this plan ends up being, it's not going to be good for everyone else. Hopefully Luffy and the others will be able to act in time!

But what do you think? What do you think Kaido is going to announce with the "New Onigashima Project"? What will it mean for the poor people of Wano stuck in the middle? Who will make the first move and officially kick off this war? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

