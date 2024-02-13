One Piece Stars Reveals Which Netflix Props They Took Home

The live-action Straw Hat Pirates will return as Netflix confirmed that their iteration of One Piece will receive a second season. While filming has yet to begin, the writers' room has stated that they've been hard at work, and Inaki Godoy, the young actor who portrays Luffy, recently made an eye-raising trip to a desert locale. Now, in a recent interview, Godoy and his fellow cast member, Taz Skylar, discussed the items that they were able to sneak away from the set to remember season one.

Netflix's live-action One Piece had quite the uphill battle, as many anime fans believed that a live-action adaptation of the beloved shonen series was impossible. To the surprise of many, Godoy and Skylar were able to help bring the goods and create a refreshing new take on the Grand Line. The first season saw Monkey D. Luffy assembling the first members of the Straw Hat crew, with Taz Skylar's Sanji being the fifth member of the crew to join following Monkey gathering the likes of Zoro, Nami, and Usopp. While a release window hasn't been revealed for the second season of the live-action series, creator Eiichiro Oda has already hinted that the crew is looking to grow with the addition of Tony Tony Chopper.

One Piece's Cast Are True Pirates

Recently attending the Middle East Film & Comic Con event, Inaki Godoy and Taz Skylar participated in a panel wherein they each revealed what they were able to take from the set. The live-action Sanji started things off by saying, "I took the suit, I took the lighter, I took all the scripts."

Godoy added that he had taken his "wanted poster" from the series, but surprised audience members by stating that he thought that he lost it. Inaki wasn't too worried about this fact as he stated, "It's fine. I can print another one so yay! Maybe it's somewhere hidden in my room? It's gonna be hard to find, but it's gotta be somewhere in there."

If you had the chance to take an item from the set of One Piece, which would you pick? When do you think we'll see the second season of One Piece's live-action series arrive?