One Piece Stars Celebrate Their Vaccinations With Straw Hat Crew Photo

✖

Some of the stars behind One Piece are celebrating their recent vaccinations with a photo gathering some of the members of the Straw Hat pirate crew! One Piece currently has one of the longest weekly anime series running today, but even it felt the sting of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the series (along with tons of other anime productions) had been postponed as a result of the pandemic, and while Japan is currently in the midst of a new state of emergency a year later, there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

As vaccinations to combat the disease are beginning to make their way around the world, there's been a marked turning point for many. This includes the stars behind One Piece as well as some of them have recently gotten their dose of COVID-19 vaccine and these Straw Hats celebrated the occasion with a special group photo (as spotted by @OnePiecePodcast on Twitter) that definitely brings up some major hope for the future. Check it out below:

Six of the Straw Hats' voice actors got vaccinated today. pic.twitter.com/V8kA3Do8fL — The One Piece Podcast (@OnePiecePodcast) May 8, 2021

As @OnePiecePodcast points out, the photo includes Mayumi Tanaka (the voice behind Luffy), Cho (who voices Brook), Ikue Ohtani (who voices Chopper), Kazuki Yao (who voices Franky), Katsuhisa Hoki (who voices Jimbei), and Yuriko Yamaguchi (the voice behind Nico Robin). Now with the vaccine and continued adherence to social distancing regulations and other safety precautions, it's a great step forward for those who bring the Straw Hat crew to life!

It's a pretty big year for the One Piece anime too as not only did the series recently cap off a massive popularity poll counting votes from fans all over the world, but the anime is currently in the midst of the Wano Country arc's third act. Each new episode has impressed fans more than ever before thanks to how much it's able to accomplish on a weekly schedule, and the director behind the series has promised that there's even more to look forward to coming our way.

What are your thoughts on the One Piece anime these days? Are you keeping up with the newest chapters of the manga? How do you think the Wano arc will all come to an end? Let us know your thoughts on all things One Piece in the comments!