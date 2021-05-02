One Piece Outdoes Itself With Kaido vs Oden Battle

✖

One Piece really outdid itself with the fight between Kaido and Oden Kozuki in the newest episode of the series! The Wano Country arc's third act continues with the newest episode of the series, and this means that we are given another crucial look into Oden's past. Now that he's completed his journeys with Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger's crews, he's focusing all of his strengths on reclaiming Wano Country from the clutches of Shogun Orochi. Orochi had made it difficult to retake the country at first, but Oden has had enough and raided Orochi's home turf.

Picking up from the cliffhanger in the previous episode teasing the legendary battle in Wano's history between Oden (alongside the Akazaya Nine) and Kaido's forces, Episode 972 of the series provides the raid in question. As series director Tatsuya Nagamine teased that the anime would only get even more explosive from here with the Wano arc, it seems that tease has already started to bear fruit with one heck of a fight between the two legends:

Just as teased with the previous episode, Orochi had used his promise with Oden to really trick him and build up his forces. While Oden was holding his end of the bargain and spent ever week dancing and making himself out to be a fool for five years straight, Kaido and Orochi were afraid that they would not be able to defeat Oden at his prime. Kaido had built his Beasts Pirates crew to the strength they are in the present, and Oden and the Akazaya Nine were quickly overwhelmed.

Oden did manage to put up a fight against Kaido, however, as he manages to break through Kaido's tough skin and gets him out of his Dragon transformation. Though when it came to delivering the final blow between the two of them on equal footing, Kaido still relied on Orochi's dirty tricks to defeat Oden and successfully squash this rebellion attempt.

Making matters more exciting about this fight, however, is that this is really only the start of the major fights found in the third act of this arc overall. There are some even bigger clashes to come, and if the staff went this far for this fight (on a weekly release schedule, no less), what are they planning for the other fights? But what did you think of this fight between Oden and Kaido? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!