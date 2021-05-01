One Piece Director Promises Wano's Quality Will Only Get Better Moving Foward

✖

One Piece's Wano Arc has easily been one of the biggest in the history of Eiichiro Oda's insanely popular Shonen series, placing the Straw Hat Pirates into an isolated nation that holds a Feudalistic Japan aesthetic, and it seems as if the director of the anime, Tatsuya Nagamine, is hinting that the best is yet to come. Nagamine, who had previously worked on One Piece Film Z and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has elevated the action of the series with some of the best fights that the television series has seen to date as Luffy and his crew battle the Beast Pirates.

Currently, One Piece has taken a break from the events of the present day in Wano Country and instead focused on the past, journeying through the adventures of the nation's most famous denizen in Kozuki Oden. The wandering samurai has so far traveled with Whitebeard and Gol D Roger in order to learn more about the world outside of the borders of Wano, but he has since returned to free his fellow countrymen from both Kaido and the terrible Shogun Orochi. As Oden battles against Kaido's insane dragon form, his story will end on a tragic note but fans of the anime are sure to get plenty of action-packed fight scenes before we witness his journey come to a close.

Twitter User New World Artur shared this recent interview wherein the current animation director Tatsuya Nagamine promises anime viewers that the best is yet to come in the series, and considering the War For Wano Arc is on the way, this is definitely good news:

One Piece anime director Tatsuya Nagamine assures fans that the anime will keep increasing in quality. Onigashima might legitimately go down as one of the absolute greatest adapted arcs in the anime, from Rooftop Season to every amazing scene in this arc, I can't wait AAAAAAHHH pic.twitter.com/4YJSQ8GmFV — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) April 25, 2021

The War For Wano will see the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies rally to free the nation once and for all, which is currently playing out in the pages of One Piece's manga and is sure to change the world of the Shonen series forever regardless of the victor.

What are you most anticipating from the upcoming War For Wano Arc of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Wano.