One Piece Popularity Poll Lists the Story's Top 200 Characters

One Piece, over the course of its history that has spanned decades, has introduced the world of anime to countless characters within the world of the Grand Line, and to prove it, a recent popularity poll has listed the top two hundred characters that have appeared throughout Eiichiro Oda's franchise. While there are certainly a number of predictable choices that help fill out this list, fans of One Piece may find themselves surprised at which heroes and villains of the pirate Shonen series rank when it comes to this extensive new popularity poll for the anime world.

Currently, the Straw Hat Pirates are struggling within the borders of Wano Country within both the episodes of its anime and the pages of its manga. Like so many story arcs before it, the latest saga has introduced Luffy and his crew to a number of heroes and villains that help to bolster the swashbuckling series' roster and made their way into this latest poll. With the series set to end within the next five years according to both creator Eiichiro Oda and the editors behind the manga, it will be interesting to see how many new characters the Straw Hat Pirates can come into contact with before the grand finale.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared a list of the latest One Piece popularity poll that assembles two hundred heroes and villains that have been created by the pen of Eiichiro Oda over the decades of history that the Shonen franchise has shared with anime fans around the world:

ONE PIECE's Worldwide Popularity Poll Full Results | Places from 1st to 200th. pic.twitter.com/OUDKUx6grO — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 5, 2021

One Piece first debuted as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997, with Eiichiro Oda's work schedule being legendary in terms of how much time the mangaka spends weaving the world of Luffy and his quest to become king of the pirates. His work ethic comes across for sure as Oda has created countless colorful characters that have appeared throughout the decades of the story, and while fans might be sad that the series has an ending window in mind, the mangaka has definitely earned a rest.

