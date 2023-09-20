Netflix's One Piece: Here's How Zoro vs. Mihawk Compares to the Anime

One Piece made the jump to live-action with the first season of its new series with Netflix, and one awesome video is showing how the fight between Roronoa Zoro vs. Dracule Mihawk in the series compares to how it was brought to life in the anime! Fans were initially concerned to see how Eiichiro Oda's original manga would be translated into a new live-action series because it seemed to contain many wild elements that would not adapt properly, but the success of the live-action series on Netflix has proved that One Piece can succeed in any kind of medium it's in.

Making matters even more impressive was that some of the biggest One Piece moments had been brought to life such as the fight between Mackenkyu's Zoro and Steven John Ward's Mihawk during the Baratie arc from the original manga. It seems that the fight was brought to life to such an extent that it pretty much exactly mirrors how the fight was brought to life in the One Piece anime as shared by @KazeHadaka on social media. Check out the comparison between the two below:

How to Catch Up With One Piece

One Piece's live-action series is now in the works on Season 2, so there are lots of opportunities for even more fights to be brought to life like they were in the anime. You can currently catch up with everything that happened in the eight episode first season (and catch the One Piece anime if you're interested in jumping ahead) now streaming with Netflix. Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, Netflix teases One Piece as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

