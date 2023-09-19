One Piece Releases Episode of Chopper Movie for Free

Netflix recently announced that One Piece's live-action series is coming back for Season 2, and the One Piece anime is celebrating by releasing Chopper's big movie special online completely for free! One Piece's live-action series has been such a massive success for Netflix that it felt like a no-brainer that it would return for more episodes, and thankfully it was announced by Netflix that One Piece has been renewed for Season 2. But the big draw of its initial announcement was series creator One Piece Eiichiro Oda himself also confirming that Tony Tony Chopper would be showing up in the new season.

Chopper will be joining the Straw Hat crew in Netflix's One Piece Season 2, and to help celebrate the reindeer docter making the jump to live action, One Piece is giving fans a new way to catch up with the fan favorite by releasing Chopper's big movie online for free. Toei Animation will be offering One Piece: Episode of Chopper – The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom for free on their official YouTube channel for a limited time, so fans should check it out if they're interested!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece: What Is Episode of Chopper?

One Piece: Episode of Chopper is a new look at Chopper's origin for the One Piece series as it remixes the events of the Drum Island saga by imagining that crew members after his debut (such as Nico Robin) were around for the adventure. It will be available for free for fans in the United States and Canada from now until October 4th, and if you miss this free window, the only other way to stream the special is with Netflix. Toei Animation teases One Piece: Episode of Chopper – The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom as such:

"Upon arriving at Drum Island, the crew receives a hostile reception, but Luffy apologizes and begs them to save Nami. Luffy, Sanji, Robin and Usopp take Nami ashore while Franky and Zoro stay behind. Luffy's group then learns about Wapol, the former king of the island, forcing everyone to only receive treatment from his personal 20 doctors, and of him fleeing the island with those doctors after Blackbeard's invasion. It is revealed that one doctor, Dr. Kureha, remains and that she is a 'witch'."

