One Piece Episode 1077 Promo Released

One Piece has officially brought the long fight between Luffy and Kaido to an end with its latest episode, and the anime has shared the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1077. One Piece has now wrapped the climax for the Wano Country arc as Luffy and Kaido launched their final attacks at one another above the skies of the floating Onigashima. With the prayers of the people of Wano at his side, Luffy was able to dig deep and fully defeat Kaido with the biggest punch he's ever thrown in the series to date.

Now that Luffy has fully defeated Kaido, it's time for the final moments of the Wano Country arc overall. Because Kaido might have been the final opponent, but there are still some final threads that need to be wrapped up before Luffy and the Straw Hats can fully celebrate their victory. But thankfully, the promo for One Piece Episode 1077 kicks off that celebration and you can check it out below to get ready for the anime's next release:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1077

One Piece Episode 1077 is titled "The Curtain Falls! The Winner, Straw Hat Luffy!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Kaido falls into the abyss. The citizens continued to light lamps of hope despite abuse. The samurai sacrificed their lives for a new era. Luffy's strike backed by the wishes of the Land of Wano restores their lost freedom and dignity! One Piece Episode 1077 will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, September 23rd, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to watch more of One Piece and catch up before the Wano Country arc comes to an end, you can now stream the entire series so far (along with an English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

