One Piece: This Yamato Cosplay is Ready to Save Wano

One awesome One Piece cosplay is ready to save Wano Country with Yamato! Fans of the series have had a lot to celebrate this year as not only did the anime recently reach a milestone 1000 episodes, but the manga crossed over its own 1000th chapter milestone much earlier this year. But that was really only the start of things as now the manga has finally reached the climax of the war on Onigashima and the Wano Country arc overall. Fans have seen how many of the characters are setting into their final phases of the arc, and one of the most important is Yamato.

Ever since Yamato made their debut in the manga series, the fighter has been one of the biggest and immediate fan favorites. Introduced to fans first as Kaido’s son, it was quickly revealed that Yamato had been vowing to get revenge on their father for Kaido’s execution of Oden decades before. In fact, it this love for Oden had gone so far that Yamato declared themself to be Oden Kozuki and now fights together with the Straw Hats and the samurai rebel forces for Wano’s future. Now artist @hana.bunny_bunny on Instagram is ready for that fight with some awesome Yamato cosplay! Check it out below:

Yamato is one of the more intriguing new additions to the series. Despite being introduced late into the Wano Country arc’s third act, fans are already hoping that the fighter joins the Straw Hat crew next and journeys with them after all is said and done with this war. Yamato had asked Luffy to help them sail away from the island and travel around the world much like Oden once did with Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger, but Luffy has yet to give an answer to this request. It’s also just unclear as to whether or not he’ll actually agree to such a thing either.

Luffy can easily make Yamato an official member of the crew, and it’ll be a surprise considering that Jinbe has just become an official member with the start of the Wano Country arc’s third act as well. If the Straw Hat crew ends the Wano Country arc and heads back out to sea with two new members in tow, that’s certainly going to be a huge shift in the status quo to coincide with many of the other changes that are expected to take place in the outside world once this is all over.

What do you think? Do you want to see Yamato officially join the Straw Hat crew? How are you liking Yamato so far in the fight on Onigashima?