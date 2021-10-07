One Piece Introduces Momo’s Major Mission with Yamato

Momonosuke, the son of Kozuki Oden, is attempting to conquer his fear by assisting Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates against the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, with the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga teaming him up with none other than Yamato to perform a task unlike anything he’s done before. With Momo transformed into a dragon himself, being subjugated to experiments using an artificial Devil Fruit which used the genetics of Kaido himself, the young fighter has a lot to prove and has little time to do it as the War For Wano continues to erupt.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1027, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Wano Arc.

With Luffy and Kaido starting round two of their battle to the death, the abilities of the captain of the Beast Pirates are beginning to wane when it comes to his headquarters, Onigashima. Using his Devil Fruit powers to hold the locale high above the sky, it seems that since he is distracted battling against the Straw Hat Captain, the floating island might fall to Earth and cause plenty of destruction for Wano Country in the process.

With Momonosuke having similar abilities as Kaido in creating flame clouds to hold the island in the sky, Yamato breaks down the necessity of what he needs to do:

“Even if it settles down on land the way Kaido envisions, there will be terrible losses within the city! In the worst case, if Kaiso should succumb first, the flame clouds will vanish and Onigashima will plummet to Earth! There’s an incredible pile of weapons within the island and explosives! Onigashima might as well be a giant bomb. At this distance, there’s no way the citizens can evacuate in time. If the island falls, everyone will perish!”

Though Momo thinks about getting Luffy involved, Yamato essentially tells the son of Oden that it is now up to him to hold the island afloat in his dragon form, taking on the biggest challenge of his young life.

Do you think Momo can accomplish this insane task to save Wano Country?