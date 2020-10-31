One Piece Sets Up a Major Battle for Yamato

✖

One Piece is currently in the midst of the war between Luffy and Kaido's forces at Onigashima, and the newest chapter of the series has set up a major fight for Yamato. Now that the war for Wano has officially kicked off, the various fights that we will see play out in the rest of the arc are starting to emerge and reveal who is fighting who. The Straw Hats and their allies are struggling in various different ways, and now their newest ally will truly be put to the test as Yamato fights to defend Momonosuke.

Yamato has been one of the more curious additions to the Wano Country arc as not only is Kaido's son an incredibly late addition to this massive tale, but he's vowing to fight on Luffy's side and even join his crew once this battle against Kaido is over. Even with this twist, we still know very little about Yamato as a fighter, but soon we will get our chance to learn more.

Chapter 993 continues the chaos throughout Onigashima as the Straw Hats and their allies have been broken up and are now carving their own paths through the area to get Luffy to Kaido as soon as possible. As for Yamato, however, his attention is focused on Momonosuke Kozuki but Shinobu's distrust of him has her running away with Momonosuke in tow.

(Photo: Shueisha)

But soon it's revealed that the Tobi Roppo has been made aware of the Kozuki clan's plans and they are now targeting Momonosuke directly to kill the movement completely. Soon Shinobu is stopped by the Tobi Roppo's Sasaki and the Armored Division of the Beasts Pirates under his command. Before they kill Shinobu and Momonosuke, however, Yamato rushes in to save them and officially declares to the Beasts Pirates that he's now fighting on the side of the Kozuki.

Yamato has been quickly popular with fans thanks to the number of twists to his personality we have seen since his initial debut, but hopefully those strength teases we have seen from the fighter thus far are a part of a strong overall fighting ability. But what do you think?

Are you ready to see Yamato's first big fight in the war? What kind of abilities do you think he'll show off? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!