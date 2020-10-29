One Piece Reveals the Public's Thoughts on the Kozuki and Kaido

✖

The Wano Country Arc is rampaging across the franchise of One Piece and with the latest chapter of the manga, we get the chance to look into the minds of the citizens of this war ravaged nation, gaining a better understanding of both Kozuki Oden and Kaido. Though Oden has been dead for years in the country he wished to free and open up to the world, it's clear that the people of the isolated nation still hold a special place in their heart for this wandering samurai and do their best to forget their troubles during the "Fire Festival".

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 993, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

The Fire Festival is an event that takes place once a year within the nation of Wano once a year wherein the citizens can feel free to celebrate how they want to, with many paying homage to the fallen samurai of Kozuki Oden. The samurai had a dream of opening the borders of Wano but was unfortunately stopped from accomplishing his dream thanks in part to the nefarious team of Orochi and Kaido. With Oden dying, the people of Wano have been subjugated to the iron fists of the pint sized Shogun and the captain of the Beast Pirates, but this latest installment shows us that their love for Kozuki continues on.

(Photo: Viz Media)

A conversation between a number of Fire Festival attendees, that really hammers home the state of mind of Wano's citizens went as such:

"You know what I think? I think the Kozuki Clan's abttle is happening right now! I bet they recruited warriors from all over the world to help and they went to Onigashima and sliced up Orochi and Kaido and rasied hell!"

"That's right! You tell 'em! Today's the day when everyone can speak their dreams aloud!"

Needless to say, the country of Wano has been one where the Fire Festival is an anticipated day where no citizens are executed and everyone can speak their mind, showing their love for the fallen Oden and their hatred of the despot known as Kaido. With the war between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Resistance of War raging against the forces of the Beast Pirates in the country, it's clear that the War For Wano is in full swing!

What did you think of this latest chapter of One Piece?