One-Punch Man Movie Brings on Fast & Furious Director Justin Lin

Are you ready for more One-Punch Man? It seems like Hollywood is. If you did not know, major studios began eyeing the hit manga years ago for a live-action adaptation, and it seems the project is on the move. Director Justin Lin of the Fast & Furious franchise has been brought on to oversee the film according to new reports.

The report comes from Deadline on the heels of Lin's exit from Fast X. According to the new details, One-Punch Man has brought the director on to oversee its trajectory at Sony Pictures. He will be joined by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner as the pair are penning the film's script. Filmgoers will recognize the two from their previous work on Jumanji: The Next Level and Venom.

When it comes to production, Avi Arad and Ari Arad will produce One-Punch Man alongside Lin. The trio is working with Pinkner and Rosenberg to rewrite a script for the feature. Right now, Sony Pictures reportedly wants to begin filming by this year's end, but no casting has been announced for the anime adaptation at this time.

For anyone who is unfamiliar with One-Punch Man, you should know the series came out years ago courtesy of the web-comic creator ONE. Yusuke Murata went on to popularize the series with a manga adaptation, and Madhouse put One-Punch Man on the world stage with its anime. With two seasons under its belt, One-Punch Man is one of the most popular superhero titles in manga thanks to its wild protagonist Saitama. The bald man is the strongest person in his universe and is able to defeat any villain, no matter how strong, with a single punch. But with no reputation to his name, One-Punch Man finds himself flailing when it comes to saving others and finding foes who can actually challenge him.

Want to know more about One-Punch Man? You can check out the series' official synopsis here for all the details you'll need: "Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem-he just can't seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!"

What do you think about this latest Hollywood deal? Do you think One-Punch Man can translate to the big screen?