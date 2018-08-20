Fans Agree ‘One-Punch Man’s Artist Can Draw Any Anime

When it comes to Yusuke Murata, the artist seems like he can do no wrong. As the talent behind the One-Punch Man manga, shonen lovers can’t help but rally behind Murata, but there is more to the guy aside from Saitama.

After all, if you were to ask fans, they would be fine with giving Murata a run of every manga out there.

Over on Twitter, netizens began buzzing about Murata when a series of his one-off sketches were gathered by a fan. As you can see below, the artist has given his take on titles like Naruto, and fans admit they’re in love with his sharp take.

If Yusuke Murata was the artist for other manga I wouldn’t even be mad tbh these are fire‼️ pic.twitter.com/fZ7GsRy8Ep — バング 🍥 (@IAmGarou) August 17, 2018

For Naruto, Murata’s iconic detail is really put into focus as the Nine-Tails Host is seen rushing ahead. The streamline look is then seen in Murata’s drawing for One Piece, and his take on Monkey D. Luffy differs wildly from his usual look.

Yes, Luffy may have his usual outfit on, but Murata takes the pirate to a new level of swole. The artist gives the Straw Hat captain all sorts of arm definition when he flexes, and Luffy’s fluid pose makes him look every inch a Pirate King.

Of course, Murata has also tried his hand at Dragon Ball. In the past, the One-Punch Man artist has said Akira Toriyama is one of his role models, so Murata has done full fan-comics of Dragon Ball. As you can see above, the artist has done up everyone from Goku to Nappa — and his vision is downright gorgeous.

Oh, and he’s done Jotaro from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. If that does not prove his manga cred, then there is no hope for Murata.

Here is Murata’s Jotaro aswell pic.twitter.com/fQ44k2VBuk — Bradley Watanabe (@Bradley_EX) August 17, 2018

So, are you ready to stan Murata? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.