One-Punch Man Finally Introduces its Number One Hero

One-Punch Man has finally fully introduced its number one hero to the manga series with its newest chapter! Although ONE's original webcomic has gone into a completely different arc, the Yusuke Murata illustrated manga release of the series has reached the climax of the Monster Association saga. The fight against the Monster Association has tested the ranks of the Hero Association for several chapters now, and throughout the fight one big question was why the number one ranked hero in the S Class refused to make himself known despite so much world destroying chaos.

That's all changed with the release of the newest chapter, however, as Chapter 137 of the manga release has finally and fully brought Blast into the series. Following the tease of his existence when the S-Class ranks were first introduced, and a brief tease during Tatsumaki's origin story flashback, Blast has arrived in the series and has met Saitama face to face.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The chapter begins by revisiting Saitama, Flashy Flash and Manako still underground following Tatsumaki uprooting it to attack Psykos. As they stumble around trying to find a way out, they come across a mysterious black cube that speaks to them. Taunting them with the fact that it needs a powerful vessel to give its power (and "collecting" those who don't match up to that power), they're soon interrupted when a wormhole opens up behind them.

S-Class Rank One hero Blast then emerges from this wormhole and grabs the cube. Happy that none of them had touched the cube or accepted a mysterious "deal," he reveals that the cube is a transmitter of some sort that he's been collecting for "fun." The cube recognizes him too and is angry, but Blast teleports it away before it can continue talking.

Flashy Flash tries to test Blast's abilities with a speedy attack, but Blast dodges this instantly without breaking his stride. Telling them to give "Sitch and Tornado" his regards, he then opens up a portal to get Saitama, Flash, and Manako (after confirming the monster wasn't a prisoner or threat) from the area. Following his absence through the series, Blast's full appearance in the series has only sparked more questions and mysterious about what he means for the franchise as a whole.

Not only that, but it does beg the question of whether or not Blast could offer a good fight for Saitama. This cube collecting "hobby" of his could be why he's considered retired for the most part, but also probably why he's still essentially part of the ranks. But what did you think of Blast's full debut in One-Punch Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!