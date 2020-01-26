One-Punch Man Cosplayer Perfectly Upgrades Fem Genos

One-Punch Man has been quiet as of late. The series made a comeback in 2019 to much hype, but the second season left fans feeling rather underwhelmed. Since then, fans of the series have put their best wishes for the series forward, and that hasn’t stopped them from touting the title. In fact, one cosplayer decided to take things up a notch with their most recent look, and it is all about Genos.

Over on Instagram, a fan known as Sakuraflorr hit up followers with her new look. It was there fans got her take on Genos, and the cosplayer chose to give the cyborg a full fem makeover.

As you can see down below, the One-Punch Man cosplay is plenty intricate, and it does Genos all the justice. “‘Even the most powerful weapon would be meaningless if its wielder is weak. I cannot even express how happy I am with the pictures of this shoot,” the fan shared.

The cosplay gives Genos a sleek makeover, but the design isn’t overtly sexual. The look does the human anatomy justice without going too far into fan service. Still, Fem Genos is gorgeous here thanks to her long blond hair and FX contact lenses. The accessories combine with some intricate body paint that brings Genos’ wired innards to life.

Of course, the suit itself is tailored for a female body, so it has narrower shoulders then the original costume. The rest of the suit comes to life with some dark pants and arm guards, but that isn’t the best part. If you look closely, thee suit lights up, so you know some serious work into this look.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.