This ‘One Punch Man’ Sketch Would Make The Toughest Villain Cry

If you want to be a hero like One Punch Man, you have to abide by certain rules. The hero has said himself how he got his awesome powers, and Saitama has yet to be shown up by another hero since. That is, until this adorable fan-sketch turned up and proved Saitama is not the only bald hero out there.

Over on social media, a touching drawing penned by the artist Bapogichi is making its way around. The drawing, which can be seen below, is all but proven to make the toughest heroes and villains feel touched.

As you can see, the drawing highlights Saitama in his full uniform as he goes about his life. The deadpan hero turns when a voice calls out to him, and Saitama finds a little girl crying out that he is bald. The wide-eyed girl seems to have caught Saitama off-guard thanks to his grim expression, but then she takes off her bucket hat to show her own bald head.

The fan-art is an older piece of Bapogichi, but it still packs all the feels. The sketch was shared on Tumblr back in November 2015, but the hairless heroes are still touching fans to this day.

If you want to check out more of the artist’s work, then you can check them out on Tumblr. Their repertoire is a broad one, but fans of My Hero Academia will find some awe-worthy art to coo over and reblog.

For those unfamiliar with the One Punch Man series, here is a summary of the plot from Viz Media:

“Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem—he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!”

The series first started as an ongoing web-comic by the author that goes by One, in early 2009. The comic went viral and so a full remake and publication of the series began in 2012 on Shueisha’s Young Jump Web Comics website. Viz Media brought the manga to America in 2016 in the Weekly Shonen Jump digital magazine. One Punch’s anime series was created by Madhouse and first aired in Japan in late 2015, and was dubbed for English in the summer of 2016. The anime and manga both have had huge international success and recognition since release, winning New York Times Manga‘s Best Sellers List, was nominated for an Eisner Award, and the anime was also featured on the popular Toonami block.