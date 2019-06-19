One-Punch Man’s New Hero Blackluster Sparks Racism Controversy

One-Punch Man season 2 has been thrilling fans with its expanding world and cast of characters, as well as the series’ trademark mix of epic action and satirical humor. In fact, after all of the early doubt from fans about whether or not One-Punch Man season 2 could live up to season 1, this acclaim for this new season is a major victory.

However, One-Punch Man season 2 is now taking a big hit, after episode 22 debut a new hero named Blackluster – a character that many fans see as yet another racist caricature within the not-so-honorable tradition of anime’s depiction of people of color.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll below to get a sample of the backlash from One-Punch Man fans, regarding Blackluster’s anime debut:

It’s Offensive

Ayo WTF is up with this BlackLuster character on #OnePunchMan ??? C’mon we still drawing black anime characters like this 👀 pic.twitter.com/sqTvdMyc7a — ﾶﾶ2ズ ｲん乇 尺o刀ﾉ刀 ロニン (@MM2K) June 18, 2019

Slightly offended by certain anime illustrators and their portrayal of “black” characters… One Punch Man was straight disrespectful with this Blackluster guy smh…. — BrooklynShinobi (@BKShinobi) June 18, 2019

Blackluster is racist looking #OnePunchMan — Photo Refugee (@Iycephoto) June 19, 2019

These tweets pretty much lays out the hurt feelings of a lot of One-Punch Man fans, right now. Blackluster isn’t going over too well with just about anyone.

Anime’s Fault

JC Staff did some terrible contrast lighting on Blackluster. 😱 #OnePunchMan episode 22 #OPM pic.twitter.com/QQLZntzig9 — Robert (@DemiFiendRSA) June 19, 2019

Here’s how Blackluster looks like in season 1 and the manga to compare. #OnePunchMan episode 22 #OPM pic.twitter.com/D2y9sNDUZr — Robert (@DemiFiendRSA) June 19, 2019

This fan makes the case that this arguably racist depiction of Blackluster is unique to the anime only, as the One-Punch Man manga seemed much more genuine in its approach to drawing a black character. J.C. Staff’s character design and lighting for the anime looks like it stepped right out of a 1930s blackflace cartoon.

Let’s Do Better

I love anime. I really do……but what I don’t like are black bodybuilding ass characters with big lips named “Blackluster”. Do better, One Punch Man. — Profession Snarfblatt Player (@HeyDeeDeeSweets) June 18, 2019

Seriously, the One-Punch Man anime staff may need to reconsider just how popular the anime is now. The diversity of the fanbase is widespread, with many people of color loving the saga of Saitama. Just something to keep in mind.

Anime So Racist

God damn Anime can be so racist towards black ppl 😂😂😂 — Papí Chulo (@Whosivan) June 19, 2019

*really racist. Makes them the darkest shade of black nearly every time 🤦‍♂️ — Raulvioli (@Human951) June 19, 2019

Longtime anime fans (especially black fans) are not all that surprised to see this kind of offensive portrayal of blackness. After all, is pretty much par for the course when it comes to the genre.

Blackface

i’m sorry, but are we not gonna talk about how blackluster in the new one punch man is literally black face? — autumn (@Couronneange) June 18, 2019

Don’t even get me started on the lips… — Papí Chulo (@Whosivan) June 19, 2019

For a lot of black fans, this depiction of Blackluster stirs up some very unpleasant memories of blackface.

Is It 2019?

It’s 2019. There should not be a character called “Blackluster” or that looks like that. What the actual hell ia this? #OnePunchMan — Charles Jay (@CharlesFromWork) June 19, 2019

Yep, we’re still dealing with this in 2019 – in real life, in anime – everywhere, apparently.

Where’s the Outrage?

I’m surprised I haven’t seen a news tit along the lines of, “People enraged by the racist character, Blackluster, in the popular anime, “One Punch Man”” or something like that. — Psydux🐻🐦 (@Psyduck_Seth) June 19, 2019

No worries, my man. We’re working on it! Spotlight on outrage over anime racism, coming soon!

ONE

One punch man realy name the only black character “Blackluster” lmfaooo. And he got them jumbo lips — big baller bahamian (@Pxaul) June 18, 2019

One-Punch Man has literally just one black character – and this is what they do with him.

DONE.

One Punch Man can kick rocks forever. This season was already trash. This Blackluster bit was the turd icing on the shit cake. — Charles Jay (@CharlesFromWork) June 19, 2019

For some fans, this is the final straw that breaks their fandom. But then, that’s the risk of presenting these kinds of questionable characters, in this day and age.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippudenepisode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.