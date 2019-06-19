Anime

One-Punch Man’s New Hero Blackluster Sparks Racism Controversy

One-Punch Man season 2 has been thrilling fans with its expanding world and cast of characters, as […]

By

One-Punch Man season 2 has been thrilling fans with its expanding world and cast of characters, as well as the series’ trademark mix of epic action and satirical humor. In fact, after all of the early doubt from fans about whether or not One-Punch Man season 2 could live up to season 1, this acclaim for this new season is a major victory.

However, One-Punch Man season 2 is now taking a big hit, after episode 22 debut a new hero named Blackluster – a character that many fans see as yet another racist caricature within the not-so-honorable tradition of anime’s depiction of people of color.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll below to get a sample of the backlash from One-Punch Man fans, regarding Blackluster’s anime debut:

It’s Offensive

These tweets pretty much lays out the hurt feelings of a lot of One-Punch Man fans, right now. Blackluster isn’t going over too well with just about anyone. 

Anime’s Fault

This fan makes the case that this arguably racist depiction of Blackluster is unique to the anime only, as the One-Punch Man manga seemed much more genuine in its approach to drawing a black character. J.C. Staff’s character design and lighting for the anime looks like it stepped right out of a 1930s blackflace cartoon. 

Let’s Do Better

Seriously, the One-Punch Man anime staff may need to reconsider just how popular the anime is now. The diversity of the fanbase is widespread, with many people of color loving the saga of Saitama. Just something to keep in mind. 

Anime So Racist

Longtime anime fans (especially black fans) are not all that surprised to see this kind of offensive portrayal of blackness. After all, is pretty much par for the course when it comes to the genre. 

Blackface

For a lot of black fans, this depiction of Blackluster stirs up some very unpleasant memories of blackface. 

Is It 2019?

Yep, we’re still dealing with this in 2019 – in real life, in anime – everywhere, apparently. 

Where’s the Outrage?

No worries, my man. We’re working on it! Spotlight on outrage over anime racism, coming soon!

ONE

One-Punch Man has literally just one black character – and this is what they do with him. 

DONE.

For some fans, this is the final straw that breaks their fandom. But then, that’s the risk of presenting these kinds of questionable characters, in this day and age. 

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippudenepisode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts