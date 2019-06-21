Dragon Ball Fans Can’t Help But See Gohan in One-Punch Man’s Latest Episode

One-Punch Man‘s second season is nearing its end, and things have kicked into high gear as the Monster Association prepares for a major war against the Hero Association. But that doesn’t mean the heroes’ attention has been completely taken away from the newer antagonist of the series, the human monster Garou. Fans saw as the latest episode pit him against a group of hungry young heroes, and they couldn’t help but notice a hilarious coincidence.

One of the heroes in this group, the Class B Hero “Megane,” was wearing a pair of glasses and a green track suit. This look brought fans flashbacks to Gohan’s early look in Dragon Ball Super, and it’s a pretty funny shout out.

Esta semana en ONE PUNCH MAN 2 los héroes necesitaron la ayuda de Gohan para hacer frente a Garou. (Vale, sí, la última foto de Toriyama es de gratis) pic.twitter.com/YJ8MvAEFFy — sekkyoku 💪 (@sekkyoku) June 21, 2019

Megane was part of the group of heroes looking to make a name for themselves against Garou, and he instantly got the attention of Garou himself. He was holding back while the other heroes fought, and stated he was only “support” when he made some surprising moves against Garou. But this couldn’t help but remind fans of Gohan in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’.

Gohan sported this same track suit and glasses look in that film, and was subsequently defeated considering he hadn’t trained seriously for a long time. It’s still one of the more damning moments for the character among fans, so this look has particularly lasted in their minds despite not being Gohan’s look for not too long. Whether this is just a coincidence or an intended reference, it’s still pretty funny and fitting for a series like this.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”