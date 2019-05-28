One-Punch Man Sees Garou Attack Watchdog Man

Well this threw us for a loop! One-Punch Man‘s most recent episode saw the Monster Association take big steps toward achieving its goal by offering a “Devil’s Bargain” to the martial artists who were a part of the Super Fight Tournament. While this was all happening, Garou continued his crusade against the heroes with the next hero in his sights being the comical looking “Watchdog Man”. Looking simply like a man wearing a full dog costume, Watchdog Man seemed like another easy notch in Garou’s belt, but the canine crusader had a few tricks up his sleeves.

Garou’s crusade has seen him take on the likes of the Tank Top Master, Golden Ball, Spring Moustachio, Mumen Rider, Charanko, and even Saitama himself (though he was dealt a decisive defeat with the latter hero). For the past several episodes, Garou has been picking his topics with the unknowing assistance of a young boy with a hero booklet that documents all the different members of the Hero Association. With the Watchdog Man being his latest prey, victory seemed assured for this sinister martial artist, however things aren’t always as they appear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Having already defeated several monsters on his own, Watchdog Man approaches Garou and proceeds to hold up with his pace and his super sonic blows. The mad former disciple of Bang finds himself amazed at the Dog Hero’s ability to keep up with him, even mentioning that the canine crusader is only “power and speed and nothing else”. Watchdog Man’s style is simply placing his “paws” on top of Garou’s attacks, making for a hilarious counter-attack.

The encounter itself is quite brief, seeing as how most of the action is focused squarely on the Monster Association descending on the Super Fight Tournament, though we can’t wait to see how this fight ends.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

Who do you see coming out on top in this titanic battle between dog and man? Were you expecting Watchdog Man to unleash such power? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.