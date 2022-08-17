One-Punch Man to Share "Big Announcement" Soon

One-Punch Man oversees one of the most devoted fandoms in anime, and it is still growing. Thanks to its wild fights and stunning art, the hit superhero series is a favorite with fans, and artist Yusuke Murata is to thank for those visuals. Soon, the illustrator will bring the manga's ongoing arc to a close after years of work. And according to Murata, the release will go live alongside a rather big announcement.

The artist took to Twitter to share the news with followers as many awaited work on chapter 168. It was there Murata wrote, "We also have a big announcement to make!" He went on to say the new One-Punch Man chapter was delayed a few hours so its release would happen simultaneously with this big announcement. So for now, fans have to wait to see what's up.

According to Murata, the reveal will go live at 12:00 pm JST which is in less than 11 hours in Central Standard. Of course, this tease has sent the fandom into a frenzy as many are eager to learn what One-Punch Man is up to. And of course, many are crossing their fingers for a new anime season.

READ MORE: One-Punch Man is Finally Ending the Garou Arc After Seven Years

After all, One-Punch Man has not delved into any new anime since season two closed shop. The anime's last outing was in July 2019 if you will recall. This finale came after One-Punch Man season one launched in late 2015. Clearly, the series is comfortable taking long breaks between seasons, but it did at least confirm season two was happening a year after the first season ended. To date, no word has been given on One-Punch Man season three, so many fans are desperate to learn about the show's future.

If you are not caught up on One-Punch Man quite yet, you can read up on the manga easily enough. The series is on the Shonen Jump app as well as MangaPlus. As for the anime, seasons one and two can be binged stateside on either Hulu or Crunchyroll.

What do you think this announcement could be about? Are you glad One-Punch Man is moving to a new arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.