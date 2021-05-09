One-Punch Man Leaves Tatsumaki on Bloody Cliffhanger

✖

One-Punch Man has left Tatsumaki on a bloody cliffhanger with the newest chapter of the series! One-Punch Man has seen its most brutal set of challenges to date ever since the war between the Hero and Monster Associations really broke out. The S-Class Heroes have finally all made their way back to the surface after struggling against the God level disaster monsters underground, and that threat has unfortunately chased them as Psykos and Monster King Orochi's defeat has created a power vacuum the monsters are all trying to take advantage of.

This means that after using a ton of her psychic strength to defeat the evolving Psykos threat, and she's become far weaker and drained through that fight. That means that although she's now one of the few heroes left who can face off the monsters, she does not really have enough strength in her left over to really fight them off. So she's left in a pretty bloody predicament at the end of the newest chapter.

Chapter 141 of the series sees Tatsumaki being attacked by Homeless Emperor. Though she manages to avoid every one of his psychic attacks, she's still left badly wounded. Seeing Fubuki hurt manages to give her one extra boost of energy, but it's clear that she's running on less than fumes. She refuses to back down, however, as it's her duty as a hero to protect her sister and the others from the monsters.

She refuses to stop when Fubuki begs her not to fight, and maybe she should have listened when she ends up being at the mercy of Fuhrer Ugly and Gums. After brutally ripping Tanktop Master into shreds, Ugly ends up knocking back Tatsumaki despite her trying to block it with her power. She thankfully ends up in better health than her fellow hero, but it's not looking much better for her.

The end of the chapter nears as Ugly and Gums walk toward a defeated Tatsumaki, so there's a good chance she'll be saved by someone when the next chapter begins but this is a very ugly turning point to end the chapter on with the hero. What do you think of Tatsumaki's chances in the next chapter after looking at this bloody cliffhanger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!