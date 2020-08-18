One-Punch Man Shows Off Genos' Strongest Attack Yet

One-Punch Man has reached the climax of the battle between the S-Class Heroes and the Monster Association, and now the heroes are facing off their toughest foe yet as Psykos has fused with the Monster King Orochi to become a powerful telekinetic god. Thankfully, the newest chapter of the series brought Genos back into the fight with his strongest attack yet. Genos had received yet another upgrade following his brutal loss at the very start of the Monster Association saga, and has not had much opportunity to show off what these monstrous upgrades to his form could do.

This changes with Chapter 131 of the series as Genos joins the fight against Psykos when Tatsumaki is at the end of her ropes. Tatsumaki had been fighting the psychic user throughout the arc thus far, but things took a turn for the worst when Psykos fused herself together with Orochi's dead body. When Tatsumaki was pinned by Psykos and was about to take a huge blast of psychic energy at point blank range, Genos flew around to save her.

Genos now has even stronger and faster movements than before as now his rockets project a blue lightning energy from each of his exhaust ports. He manages to completely deflect the psychic blast with his cannon, and rushes upward to Psykos while looking like a blue dragon made out of lightning. Completing the motif, Genos' hands transform into a dragon's mouth and he charges for his strongest attack yet, the Piercing Lightning Cannon.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Unfortunately for Genos, it does not quite work out as he's hoped. Psykos continues to grow stronger with each new moment, and thus she was able to deflect and overpower Genos' attack. Even with his upgrades, Genos is not strong enough to make an impact here. This continues the trend of Genos being slightly weaker than he thinks himself to be, but it definitely does take the wind out of his cool sails to see that even one of Genos' coolest looks could not be strong enough to do lasting damage.

What did you think of Genos' newest attack? How do you like this upgrade for Genos compared to his others seen in the series so far? Do you think Genos and Tatsumaki can stop Psykos before Saitama has to intervene and end the fight for good? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

