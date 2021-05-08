One-Punch Man Stuns With Most Violent Chapter Yet

✖

One-Punch Man absolutely stunned with its most violent chapter yet! Ever since it first began the extended Monster Association saga, the series has been embroiled in the most brutal fight to date as a full war has broken out between the Hero and Monster Associations. The series has been known to not hold back in terms of its blood and brutality in the past, and while this newest arc has already seen a number of bloody fights up until now, the newest has certainly crossed a threshold in terms of that violence and malice.

The fight against the monsters has taken a rather hopeless turn in the last few chapters as without the Monster King Orochi or Psykos lording over them, the God level disaster monsters are all vying for control in the power vacuum. This means they have all come to the surface and fighting the already tired and weakened heroes (who struggled enough against them underground), and are just getting to be as violent as they want.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 141 of the series sees Homeless Emperor and Black Spermatozoon occupying Tatsumaki after her show of power in fighting Psykos, and thus leaves the other heroes to face off against Fuhrer Ugly and Gums. Pig God and Tanktop Master can barely hold their own after already fighting all of these monsters for several days at this point, and they are quickly overtaken.

They manage to save one another while still fighting together, but Fuhrer Ugly's abilities are far too strong for Tanktop Master. When Tanktop tries to block Ugly's punch, his arms are shredded into ribbons. Ugly then rains down even more punches until Tanktop is a bloodied pulp at the end of the chapter, and is fed to Gums so it can chew on it. This bloodied mess is the most violence depicted on a character yet, but there's something peculiar about it.

Amai Mask had been victim to Ugly's strength in a previous chapter and was revealed to be shredded in just the same way Tanktop is. But in 141, Amai Mask is completely put together again (until Ugly rips his arm off). This might be key to his abilities, and suggests it's not completely over for Tanktop Master. It could be that Ugly is playing with his victims. Either way, it's such a malicious attack that's fitting of the monster's name.

