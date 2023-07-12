Oppenheimer Just Hit Dragon Ball With a Surprising Takedown

This week marks the start of a box office battle the world will never forget. For weeks now, Barbie has been campaigning its release while Oppenheimer has done its own publicity. The two films are now about to hit theaters across North America, so the heat is on to impress. And to all of our surprise, Oppenheimer is prefacing its debut with a takedown of... Dragon Ball Super?

Oh yeah, you read that right. It looks like Oppenheimer just took down Dragon Ball Super in the most unexpected way. Ahead of its release, the Christopher Nolan epic has upended a popular Dragon Ball meme that has changed Burbank in a big way.

The Oppenheimer marketing team did the impossible!!! They finally replaced the Dragon Ball Z posters from 2022! https://t.co/FN3x4UM6bX pic.twitter.com/zHCnNWQDyK — Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) July 11, 2023

The surprising situation showed up on social media this week as fans learned the Burbank AMC 16 had done renovations to its parking garage. For more than a year, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has reigned supreme in the garage as posters of the film littered the locale. The undying posters became a popular meme with anime fans, and many hoped Burbank AMC 16 would keep the outdated posters forever.

Well, it seems Gohan and Piccolo were defeated. The theater has changed its posters to promote Oppenheimer, and Dragon Ball Twitter is having a meltdown.

The theater's change is spurring on everything from boycott requests to outright tears. Of course, it is about time Dragon Ball Super gave up its throne. A ton of big films have dropped since Gohan returned to theaters, and it seems Nolan's Oppenheimer was the movie brave enough to fight the Saiyan. If you want to binge Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in memory of this day, you can find it streaming on Crunchyroll starting today. And as for Oppenheimer, the critically acclaimed movie is slated to hit theaters this weekend.

If you want to know more about Oppenheimer, the blockbuster promises to explore the story of the men who created the nuclear bombs used on Japan in World War II. For more info, you can read the movie's official synopsis here before it drops on July 14th: "A feature documentary exploring how one man's brilliance, hubris and relentless drive changed the nature of war forever, led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and unleashed mass hysteria."

What do you think about this Dragon Ball takedown? Do you plan on seeing Oppenheimer this summer? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!