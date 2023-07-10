Dragon Ball Z Kai, Digimon Adventure Reboot and More Are Now Streaming on Hulu

Hulu has gotten a massive anime boost this Summer as Dragon Ball Z Kai, Digimon Adventure:, and more anime series have been added to the streaming service and are now available for checking out! Hulu has been in the midst of expanding its library of anime and animation releases over the last few years, and that includes becoming the home for some majorly sought after projects. While fans can currently check out Japanese language releases alongside their release overseas such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation, Hulu has been adding some highly requested Englsh dub releases as well.

This is especially true for July as Hulu's schedule of new additions for July 2023 has already resulted in some major new English dub releases. As of July 1st, Hulu has now added all 100 episodes of Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai's English dub release, the English dub for the Digimon Adventure reboot anime series (which includes all 67 episodes), One Piece Episodes 458-517 (dubbed), and Dragon Ball Z Kai's 98 episode first season and Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters' 69 episode run! So it's a ton of new anime for fans to check out with Hulu!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

What to Know for Digimon Adventure 2020

Digimon Adventure: was a reboot series revisiting the cast from the original Digimon Adventure season in a new way. This included entirely new stories and an entirely new English dub cast to boot with the likes of Zeno Robinson as Tai, AJ Beckles as Matt, Cherami Leigh as Sora, Anne Yatco as Izzy, Suzie Yeung as Mimi, Daman Mills as Joe, Corina Boettger as T.K. and Palmon, Ryan Bartley as Kari, Ben Diskin as Agumon, Dave B. Mitchell as Gabumon, Tara Sands as Biyomon, Christopher Swindle as Tentomon, Alex Cazares as Gomamon, Lizzie Freeman as Patamon, and Erine Yvette as Gatomon. As for what to expect from the Digimon Adventure: reboot anime series, the official synopsis teases it as such:

"It's the year 2020. The Network has become something humans can no longer do without in their daily lives. But what humans don't know is that on the other side of the Network is the Digital World, a realm of light and darkness. Nor are they aware of the Digimon who live there. Fifth grader Taichi Yagami]s mother and little sister Hikari went to Shibuya, and now they're aboard a runaway train. Taichi hurries to Shibuya to save his mother and sister, but the instant he heads toward the station platform... a strange phenomenon befalls the DigiDestined, and Taichi goes to the Digital World!"

Will you be checking out any of these new English dub anime releases on Hulu this month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!