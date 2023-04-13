Oshi no Ko Is Now the Year's Most Buzzworthy Anime

Oshi no Ko is one episode deep and cannot be stopped. After a long wait, anime fans were gifted the first episode of Doga Kobo's new series, and it would put things lightly to say netizens are obsessed. In fact, Oshi no Ko has separated itself to become a frontrunner for anime of the year, and social media won't stop buzzing about the series.

For those unfamiliar with Oshi no Ko, well – we really recommend you go into the first episode blind. The manga is one of those like Puella Magi Madoka Magica so far as twists are concerned. Oshi no Ko looks to be one thing from the outside, but once you are in the thick of it, you realize the series is something else entirely. So be warned! There are spoilers for Oshi no Ko below!

As you can see in the following slides, Oshi no Ko has wrecked the anime fandom with its incredible quality and top-tier twists. Doga Kobo went above the call of duty with episode one, that is for sure. The team perfectly captures the style that manga artist Mengo Yokoyari crafted for Oshi no Ko. From its bright colors to its smooth animation, Doga Kobo deserves some awards for its take on the anime already.

And of course, the story itself is tip tier. Written by Aka Akasaka, the Oshi no Ko manga emotionally ruined readers upon release, but seeing Doga Kobo's take on THAT death was something else. Anime fans are still grappling with the scene, and all eyes are on episode two around the corner.

If you want to get on board the Oshi no Ko train, the series is just one episode in at present, so you better board now. HIDIVE is streaming the anime to fans in the United States. So if you want to know more about Oshi no Ko, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry-the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about Oshi no Ko so far? Did its premiere catch you by surprise or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.