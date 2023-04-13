Oshi no Ko Premiere Breaks Impressive Anime Record

The spring season is here, and the anime fandom is thriving thanks to its warm embrace. The start of April ushered in a ton of big series, and now, one of the season's biggest contenders has gone live. Oshi no Ko defied the odds when it went live this week with a 90-minute premiere, and it seems the anime's first episode has broken an impressive record.

If you are part of the anime fandom, you will have likely heard of this record before. When it comes to top-rated shows, few can top the likes of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The anime has been praised time and again since its 2009 release, and you can see that much on My Anime List. The site collects reviews for anime, and Fullmetal Alchemist's revival has topped MAL for ages.

When something manages to top the Fullmetal show, you know things are good. Oshi no Ko managed to dethrone the beloved shonen with its premiere, and Fullmetal Alchemist is still ranked second compared to Oshi no Ko.

As you can see here, Oshi no Ko is rated number one on MAL for Top Anime Series. The show has a score of 9.35 which is crazy high for a premiere. After all, verified users are championing this anime left and right. The 90-minute premiere features some of anime's most gorgeous coloring, and its pacing is second to none. The level of care put into Oshi no Ko rivals that of Demon Slayer under ufotable. So when fans say Oshi no Ko is the real deal, you should listen.

Of course, Fullmetal Alchemist tends to retake its top spot whenever it is dethroned, but Oshi no Ko's temporary takeover is impressive none the less. Only the best shows are able to hold a candle to the series, after all. Attack on Titan, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War have all done this before. And now, Oshi no Ko is the latest to tackle this anime record.

Want to check out Oshi no Ko? The anime is streaming on HIDIVE exclusively. For more details on the hit series, you can read its synopsis here: "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry-the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

Did you expect Oshi no Ko to command this kind of attention with its premiere?