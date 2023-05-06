Oshi no Ko Episode Order Announced

Oshi no Ko has been powering through its debut anime season as one of the biggest new anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now the series has announced how many episodes the Oshi no Ko anime will be sticking around for! The anime taking on Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari's original Oshi no Ko manga series has been commanding all sorts of attention from fans following its 90 minute first episode, and that's had fans wondering exactly how long the rest of the debut season could last with a lengthy premiere.

With the Oshi no Ko anime quickly approaching the halfway point of its debut anime season run this Spring, a new listing on the anime's official website has revealed that Oshi no Ko will be sticking around for 11 episodes. Counting the fact that the premiere was technically three episodes compiled into a single one, this number of episodes for an anime's seasonal debut makes a lot of sense. But there's a question of whether or not the anime will continue further.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko has yet to announce whether or not a Season 2 will be in production following the first, but that also means there's plenty of time to jump in and see what all the fuss has been about. Directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi for Doga Kubo with Kanna Hirayama as the character designer, you can now find the Oshi no Ko anime now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. They tease Oshi no Ko's story as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

