Chainsaw Man Gets Power Tribute From Oshi no Ko Artist

One of Chainsaw Man's most standout characters, Power, has gotten an awesome art tribute from the illustrator behind Oshi no Ko! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's already massively popular manga franchise took it all to a huge new level. Through the anime's debut fans were introduced to Fujimoto's wild world and even wilder characters, and there's no better example of what the series is all about than Power. The Blood Fiend was one of the big standouts that fans loved immediately from her introduction, and those fans included some very famous names among them.

Mengo Yokoyari, the artist behind series such as Scum's Wish and now Oshi no Ko (which will be debuting an anime of its own later this year), is one of Chainsaw Man's big fans, and the artist is showing some major love to Power with a special new sketch. Showing off why fans are excited to see even more of Power in the anime's future, this is a cool sketch putting Yokoyari's spin on the fan favorite character. You can check it out below from the illustrator's official Twitter account:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko's Anime

Oshi no Ko will be making its anime adaptation debut this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, but it has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this writing. Directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi for Doga Kubo with Kanna Hirayama as the character designer, the cast for Oshi no Ko includes the likes of Rie Takahashi as Ai, Takeo Otsuka as Aqua, Yurie Igoma as Ruby, Kent Ito as Goro, Tomoyo Takayanagi as Sarina, Yumi Uchiyama as young Aqua, and Megumi Han as Kana Arima.

The series will be streaming exclusively with HIDIVE when it launches, and they tease Oshi no Ko as such, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

