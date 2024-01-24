Oshi no Ko Announces Live-Action TV Series, Movie

Oshi no Ko made waves with its anime debut last year, and now all eyes are on the story's future. There is little doubt Oshi no Ko will move forward with new seasons, and creator Aka Akasaki is still hard at work on the manga. With Mengo Yokoyari's art pushing Oshi no Ko ahead, the idol drama has a bright future, and that includes a live-action TV series from Amazon Prime Video.

Yes, you read that right! Oshi no Ko is getting a live-action drama. The team at Amazon confirmed the news with Toei Company earlier today. A live-action adaptation of Oshi no Ko is in the works, and it is a two-part event. The adaptation will begin with a movie, and then Oshi no Ko will continue its live-action journey on the small screen with a TV series.

(Photo: Amazon / Toei)

According to Amazon, the adaptation will be shared globally in Winter 2024. As for the case, Oshi no Ko has settled on its stars. Ruby will be played by Nagisa Saito, a former members of the idol group =LOVE. Aqua will be played by Kaito Sakurai, and as for Ai, the pop icon will be played by Asuka Saito from Nogizaka46.

As you can imagine, Oshi no Ko fans are eager to see how this live-action adaptation fares. In recent years, live-action anime adaptations have become high profile given the industry's global rise. As anime and manga become more popular overseas, the same goes for any Japanese or foreign adaptations. Oshi no Ko will join a number of franchises like Fullmetal Alchemist and One Piece with its live-action outing. So if you have not checked out the original series, we suggest you give it a shot before this Amazon Prime exclusive launches.

Want to know more about Oshi no Ko? No problem! You can read the story's official synopsis here: "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about this Oshi no Ko update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!