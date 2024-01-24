Oshi no Ko Was 2023's Most Popular Manga Debut

Oshi no Ko's anime took over the world last year with its premiere, and it turns out that the manga release of the series had just as big of a takeover as it was Yen Press' most popular manga debut of 2023 overall! Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga series has been running with Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in Japan since 2020, but the franchise hit a whole new level of worldwide recognition thanks to the debut of its official anime adaptation last year.

Oshi no Ko made its full debut in the United States with the first volume of the manga getting its English language release last year, and Yen Press has revealed that this volume as the most popular series debut of 2023 overall. In a special video showcases their stats for 2023 in terms of novel, manga, and manhwa releases they have published in the last year, Oshi no Ko took the top spot as their most popular debut title and was one of their best selling manga of 2023 overall. You can check out the video breakdown below.

What's Next for Oshi no Ko?

Oshi no Ko was one of the most popular franchises last year as it has dominating manga, anime, and even sales of its official opening theme, and that will likely continue when the anime returns for Season 2 of its run later this year. Oshi no Ko Season 2 has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing, but will be streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. You can currently catch up with the first season with HIDIVE if you wanted to get up to speed before the new episodes hit, and they tease Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

