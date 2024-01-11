Oshi no Ko Theme "Idol" Is Making a New Year Comeback

Oshi no Ko was one of the biggest new anime debuts of 2023 overall, and now the anime is taking over 2024 as well as its opening theme, "Idol" continues to top the charts overseas! The anime taking on Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga series came out swinging with a feature length first episode, and the anime has been dominating ever since. A lot of this is thanks to the strength of the anime's official opening theme, "Idol" as performed by YOASOBI, that continues to reach the top of the music charts.

Oshi no Ko's "Idol" theme has gone on to all sorts of big success in its own right as the theme took off with fans last year. It was such a hit that it's now been revealed to have topped five music charts in Billboard Japan for 2023 with the HOT 100, HOT Animation, TOP User Generated Songs, Billboard 2023 Annual Streaming Songs, and Billboard 2023 Annual Download Songs. YOASOBI even took the top spot as the number one artist in Billboard Japan's Artist 100 list as well, marking six number ones for the single.

What's Next for Oshi no Ko?

Billboard Japan also notes that "Idol" was streamed 527,143,965 times, it has 148,838,759 video views, and 509,751 downloads overseas alone without even accounting for its international success. That's quite the act to follow up that Oshi no Ko will attempt when it returns later this year with Season 2. Oshi no Ko Season 2 is now scheduled for a release some time this year, and will be streaming exclusively with HIDIVE when the new episodes finally premiere. You can currently catch up with the first season with HIDIVE as well, and they tease Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

