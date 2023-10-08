Oshi no Ko Unveils Hello Kitty Collaboration

Oshi no Ko has made quite the name for itself. In the past year, the idol drama has become a must-watch anime, and we have the team at Doga Kobo to thank. The studio's tense writing and top-notch animation amassed a loyal fandom. And now, Oshi no Ko is putting its cute looks to good use with a Hello Kitty collaboration.

Yes, you read that right. Oshi no Ko is teaming up with Hello Kitty. The iconic Sanrio character is planning a special campaign with Oshi no Ko, and the anime announced the big news on social media.

"Today we are releasing the collaboration visual of Ruby x Hello Kitty," Oshi no Ko shared with fans. "Product details will be released at a later date."

According to Oshi no Ko, other Sanrio characters are being brought into this collaboration. Kana will be teaming up with My Melody, and we're sure others like Aqua are going to get their due.

If you are not caught up with Oshi no Ko, you should know the hit series came to life in April 2020 under Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari. The idol drama is ongoing, and its anime debuted last winter to critical acclaim. For those who haven't watched Oshi no Ko, the anime is streaming over on HIDIVE. So for more information on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"'What do you think about this Oshi no Ko update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!