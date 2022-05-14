Overlord Season 4 Reveals New Theme Song Details

✖

Overlord will finally be coming back to screens with its highly anticipated fourth season this Summer, and has officially revealed the first details for its next set of opening and ending themes ahead of its return! It's been a few years since the third season of the anime taking on Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series ended its third season run. The wait for new episodes will thankfully soon be over, however, as the franchise will be coming back in a huge way. The series will not only return for a full fourth season of the TV anime, but a new feature film hitting theaters as well.

Overlord will be hitting screens this July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and the official Twitter account for the series confirmed that OxT will be returning after performing the openings for the first two seasons (and third season's ending) for the fourth season's opening titled, "HOLLOW HUNGER." As for Season 4's ending theme, Mayu Maeshima (who previously performed as part of the MYTH&ROID group from previous seasons) will be providing the theme titled, "No Man's Dawn."

Overlord Season 4 will be hitting this July, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or international licensing plans as of this writing. The new season will feature a returning staff with Naoyuki Itou returning as director for Studio Madhouse, Yukie Sagawara returning as series writer and Satoshi Tasaki returning to provide the character designs. The returning cast has been set as well with Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus all confirmed.

As for the new movie, there has yet to be any word on its release just yet but it has been confirmed to adapt Volume 12 of the original light novels. Presumably it means Volume 10 and 11 will be tackled in Season 4, but thankfully there's still time to catch up. You can now find the first three seasons of Overlord streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game's new overlord."

