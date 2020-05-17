Pacific Rim Promised to Take Place in 2020 and Social Media is Unsurprised
First debuting in 2013, fans are starting to prepare themselves for Pacific Rim's grim version of 2020 and social media is totally unsurprised by this. Sparked by @starwuxan on Twitter, fans have realized that Kaiju emerging this year like they emerged in the popular robot vs. giant monster film would be just another layer on top of a year full of unprecedented change. The film begins with a fight taking place in 2020, so now social media is firing up with those getting ready to see these giant fights in the near future.
Breaking it down a bit, Pacific Rim begins several years before 2020 with the first Kaiju emerging sometime in the 2010s before the film fully takes place in 2025. Meaning that if this timeline held strong, a Kaiju emerged somewhere in the world and somehow went under all of over noses thanks to all the wild news lately.
But if the fights against giant monsters does begin in full this year, it wouldn't be the strangest bit of news coming from this year. Read on to see what fans are saying about the Pacific Rim coincidence and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
"We Should Be Prepared"
pacific rim takes place in 2020 and the kaiju haven't emerged yet. but seeing how this year is going, we should be prepared.— 🍂 @ semi-hiatus (@starwuxian) May 11, 2020
2020 Has Already Prepared Us
Me vs 2020 pic.twitter.com/DUuPVnX4ua— B-Rad (@IAmTheDangan) May 12, 2020
That's a Bingo!
May 12, 2020
On the Bright Side...
If it gives us giant fighting mechs I'll call it a success— niki @ cloud loving hours (@Niki_fury) May 12, 2020
Hopefully Too Good to Be True...
I feel like the arrival of kaiju would actually be TOO GOOD of news for 2020— Misandrosaurus Bex (@bexone) May 12, 2020
Seriously, What's Next at this Point?
Honestly with everything that's happened this year I doubt pacific rim kaiju's wouldn't even surprise me.
I'd see the news and be like "Oh, would you look at that. This might as well happen too!"— David Fischer (@david_SXR123) May 12, 2020
Need that Drift-Compatible Partner!
With this realization, I would like to announce I am now seeking drift-compatible companions for the end of the world pic.twitter.com/IADWabCMQq— Aurelia (@canaryfish) May 12, 2020
We Are Cancelling the Apocalypse!
May 12, 2020
