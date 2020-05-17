Pacific Rim Promised to Take Place in 2020 and Social Media is Unsurprised

First debuting in 2013, fans are starting to prepare themselves for Pacific Rim's grim version of 2020 and social media is totally unsurprised by this. Sparked by @starwuxan on Twitter, fans have realized that Kaiju emerging this year like they emerged in the popular robot vs. giant monster film would be just another layer on top of a year full of unprecedented change. The film begins with a fight taking place in 2020, so now social media is firing up with those getting ready to see these giant fights in the near future.

Breaking it down a bit, Pacific Rim begins several years before 2020 with the first Kaiju emerging sometime in the 2010s before the film fully takes place in 2025. Meaning that if this timeline held strong, a Kaiju emerged somewhere in the world and somehow went under all of over noses thanks to all the wild news lately.

But if the fights against giant monsters does begin in full this year, it wouldn't be the strangest bit of news coming from this year. Read on to see what fans are saying about the Pacific Rim coincidence and let us know your thoughts in the comments!