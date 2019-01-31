This ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Cosplay Is Ridiculous and Awesome

It’s been almost a year since the latest Pacific Rim movie made its way into theaters, but it looks like fans are honoring the franchise in a very particular way.

A video from the Chilean news channel 24horas.cl has gone viral in recent weeks, which showcases a pretty impressive cosplay of a Pacific Rim jaeger. The cosplay was created by the costume group AJ-Designs, and is worn in the video by cosplayer Alan Arkham.

The video is arguably pretty darn impressive, both because of the complex process of getting into the cosplay, as well as what the end result looks like in motion.

The Pacific Rim franchise first got a following with Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 film of the same name. Last year, the film got its first sequel in Pacific Rim Uprising.

“We did a deep dive, forensic investigation on the first movie,” director Steven DeKnight told ComicBook.com before the movie was released. “We wanted to figure out the best ways to call back to it and the use of the first movie. The first movie is really important to this movie because there are things that happen in the first movie that carry over into this movie, where this would not exist without that.”

And while Uprising wasn’t met with the most ideal response from fans, the franchise is continuing in some new ways with a Netflix anime series. You can check out the official synopsis for it below.

“Returning to the epic battle of Kaiju and Jeagers, this original anime series will expand upon the story of the first two live action movies and follow two siblings — an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister — who are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents.”

What do you think of this Pacific Rim cosplay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

