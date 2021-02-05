Pacific Rim: The Black Reveals New Trailer

✖

The streaming platform of Netflix is attempting to make a name for itself in the medium of anime in 2021 by releasing several new original series that bolsters its catalog, with a new trailer being revealed for a return to the giant robot and monster brawling universe of Pacific Rim in Pacific Rim: The Black! Taking place long after the events of the original two live-action feature-length films produced by Legendary Pictures, this new adventure will examine two teenagers that come across one of the giant robots that fought against the Kaiju known as a Jaeger!

Pacific Rim first landed as a live-action movie in 2013, directed by Guillermo Del Toro and giving us a world on the brink of collapse as giant monsters attempted to eradicate humanity and make the Earth their new home. In the franchise, pilots control the giant robots known as Jaegers in pairs, having to link their minds to deliver devastating attacks, which can cause some serious problems during some of these larger than life fights!

Netflix shared the new trailer for original animated series developed by Polygon Pictures, examining this world of giant robots and monsters butting heads for the future of humanity that originally tore across the silver screen via two hard-hitting films:

The Official Description for Netflix's big anime series reads as such:

"There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving."

Pacific Rim The Black will be joining many new, and returning, anime series on Netflix this year, with the likes of Beastars, Baki: Son of Ogre, Eden, The Seven Deadly Sins, Godzilla: Singular Point, Spriggan, High-Rise Invasion, and far more.

The new anime series is set to launch on Netflix on March 4th of this year!

What do you think of this new trailer that takes us back into the world of the Rift? What anime series are you most excited to dive into in Netflix's ever-growing library? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju!