Netflix's Pacific Rim Anime Shares New Synopsis

The Pacific Rim movie series focused on killer kaiju battling against giant mechs that count as humanity's last line of defense, known as Jaegers, and Netflix is continuing the story of the franchise via it's upcoming anime series titled Pacific Rim The Black, releasing an official synopsis for the anime series! Though it doesn't seem as if a third movie for the Pacific Rim franchise will be released in the future, this upcoming anime is certainly looking to continue the fan favorite world that gave us some of the biggest giant monster fights that were ever presented on the silver screen!

Netflix earlier this week announced a slew of new anime series that they will be producing alongside big time studios such as Studio MAPPA, Science Saru, and more, while also bringing to North America anime with the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, The Way of the House Husband, and High Rise Invasion. With Pacific Rim The Black, the anime series will be relying on the talents of its showrunners in Craig Kyle, one of the creative minds behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe film of Thor Ragnarok, and Greg Johnson, who was responsible for the animated series of Wolverine And The X-Men. The series will also take place within the same universe as the original films, so this will definitely act as a continuation of stories within the world of giant monsters and Jaegers!

The official description for Netflix's upcoming anime series of Pacific Rim The Black reads as such:

"There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving."

The anime series has yet to reveal its official release date, but it is set to make landfall next year in 2021 and will continue "jump into the drift" with this new addition to Netflix's streaming service!

