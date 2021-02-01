Pacific Rim: The Black Releases First Trailer

✖

Pacific Rim has been out of the headlines for some time now, but Netflix is ready to bring the sci-fi series back to life. The streaming service will launch its own anime series set within Pacific Rim, and the show will be here in a matter of weeks. In fact, Netflix plans to take the show live in early March, and the service is celebrating by releasing a trailer for the revival.

As you can see below, the first trailer for Pacific Rim: The Black is here. The clip is brief as it flashes through scenes of utter destruction. The rift bringing kaiju to our planet has blown open underneath Australia, and the continent is overrun with monsters. The world is unsure of how to handle this apocalyptic event, but two characters end the trailer with hope as they step into an abandoned Jaeger with hopes of ending the conflict.

Pacific Rim: The Black promises to tell a harrowing tale that will amp up fans of the films. Polygon Pictures is has been tasked with producing the anime with help from Legendary Entertainment. The show's executives have a two-season plan in mind for the spin-off, and the series will be one of Netflix's most expensive original anime projects to date.

If you want to know more about Pacific Rim: The Black, you can find its official synopsis below. The show will premiere March 4th exclusively on Netflix.

"There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving."

