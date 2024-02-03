Hey Arnold Creator Hilariously Reacts to Paramount+ Super Bowl Spot

Paramount+ brought Arnold from Hey Arnold! and Sir Patrick Stewart together in a wild crossover for their Super Bowl spot this year, and the creator behind Hey Arnold! has shared their hilarious reaction to the new commercial! Paramount+ usually goes all out with their "Mountain of Entertainment" promos for the Super Bowl as seen in the past they had brought their various live-action and animated franchises together all in one place. This year was no different, but likely had one of the most hilarious set ups yet as Stewart had thrown Arnold in an attempt to get him over a mountain.

This was a particularly fun crossover for fans as it was not only the first time an animated Arnold had been seen on screen since the release of Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie back in 2017, but it allowed for Sir Patrick Stewart to show off his comedic chops. Hey Arnold! series creator Craig Bartlett took to Instagram to share his reaction to seeing the new Paramount+ Super Bowl ad by pointing out Arnold's excitement over working with the actor and noting that Sonic the Hedgehog's Knuckles was sitting right there and could've climbed the wall himself. Complete with a cute sketch, check it out below.

Where to Watch Hey Arnold!

Hey Arnold! hasn't had any new animated releases in the last few years, but thankfully there are ways to go back and check out the original animated series' run. You can find the full five season run of the series now streaming with Paramount+ along with both Hey Arnold! The Movie and the official sequel to the animated series, Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie released years after the series came to an end. Hey Arnold! is a complete experience with all of this together, so fans won't have to worry about anything missing.

Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie was actually a new movie released long after the original series and filled in some very important questions from the original series such as the mysterious whereabouts of Arnold's parents. The movie is teased as such, "Arnold and his class win a service trip to San Lorenzo. But when their trip takes a turn for the worst, their only hope of getting home may be retracing the dangerous path that led to Arnold's parents' disappearance."

How did you like Arnold's return to the screen with this Paramount+ Super Bowl spot? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!