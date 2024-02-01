Super Bowl SpongeBob SquarePants Performance Announced

SpongeBob SquarePants is performing at the Super Bowl and the Internet is finally getting a full version of "Sweet Victory." CBS Sports and Nickelodeon just announced that SpongeBob and his friends will be performing the opening segment to the festivities on Nick. This is the first ever Nickelodeon Telecast of the Super Bowl. As a part of the orange and green tinged extravaganza, the company has animated a new version of the "Band Geeks" classic song "Sweet Victory." When CBS previously had the Super Bowl, fans cried out for the telecast to acknowledge the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants moment. Now, Nickelodeon is giving it to them.

CBS explains, "For the first-time ever, characters from SpongeBob SquarePants will join the telecast live, with an animated SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) joining CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle live in the booth to call the game."

"Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will make her sideline reporting debut, while Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) provides live commentary," the release continued. "NFL Slimetime's Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter will also report live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence) help explain penalty calls during the game."

Nickelodeon's New Super Bowl LVIII Telecast

(Photo: CBS Sports)

From the first moment the Nickelodeon NFL telecasts premiered, the channel and the NFL knew they had a hit on their hands. It only makes sense to take the concept to the grandest stage of them all. CBS Sports worked with both the league and Nickelodeon to make this feel truly special. The big day is almost here.

"We are excited to expand this extremely successful partnership between CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and the NFL for television's biggest stage at Super Bowl LVIII," said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. "There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family, alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."

"This will be a historic Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and we're thrilled to partner with the NFL to bring the game to the whole family with the first-ever alternate telecast of the Super Bowl," said Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount. "In year one of our new long-term deal with the NFL, we continue to maximize our expanded distribution rights and further unlock the value of the League through the demonstrated power of our multiplatform portfolio across CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Paramount Pulling Ot All The Stops For The Super Bowl

(Photo: Paramount)

With Super Bowl LVIII getting ready to kick-off, Paramount has started debuting commercials. All their various properties are showing up in the ads. (If you ever wanted to see Captain Picard and Hey Arnold together? It's s your lucky day.) One man will be pulling triple duty on the day of the big game. Nate Burleson will be covering every angle of the massive matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Burleson will be running between the CBS Mornings shows, The NFL Today, and Nickelodeon. He's absolutely amped about the challenge.

"It's going to be great for Paramount and exciting for me. It will be the hardest week of my life from a working perspective, but it's also something that no other talent has ever done: A morning news show that leads into the NFL pregame and then in the booth for the Nickelodeon telecast," Burleson explained. "I fought so long to make it to a Super Bowl as an athlete, and here I am, retired, and I feel like my own MVP of the game when it comes to the media. And this version of me being involved in the Super Bowl is much cooler."

