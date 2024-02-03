Carl Weathers Super Bowl Commercial Being "Adjusted" After Actor's Death

Carl Weathers's FanDuel Super Bowl commercial is going to be modified after the actor's death this week. The Rocky star was 76 and the Internet is still mourning his passing. In observance of the sad occasion, FanDuel is making moves to adjust their Super Bowl spot. On social media, the brand issued a statement expressing their sympathies to Weathers' family. All sorts of well-wishers, co-workers, and fellow celebrities reached out to offer their comment on The Mandalorian actor's impact. Weathers was teamed with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski as they road-tripped to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Check out the full statement down below.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers," FanDuel typed on social media. "Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief."

Carl Weathers Dies At 76

(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

The Internet was caught completely flat footed by the death of Carl Weathers. At age 76, he had one of the more memorable pop culture runs in Hollywood. The latest act for him was the current stint on Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Of course, the vast majority of observers remember his time in the Rocky franchise with Sylvester Stallone. You can barely move an inch on the Internet yesterday without seeing a clip of Apollo Creed dancing in a top hat emblazoned with the stars and stripes. The Weathers' family issued a statement after the news of the actors passing broke.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," Weathers' family said in a statement. "Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Weathers' Work On The Mandalorian

While social media remembered the highlights of Carl Weathers' impressive career, Star Wars fans threw it back to his episodes of The Mandalorian. Yes, the actor directed a few entries including Episode 20 "The Foundling." That particular episode drew rave reviews on the Internet and cemented Weathers' his command of the franchise. In an era where everybody loves to yell about Star Wars, getting their fan base to agree on anything is a huge accomplishment.

"It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" Weathers, joked with Breakfast Television Toronto about adding more to his plate in the future. "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered."

