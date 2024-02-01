Patrick Stewart and Hey Arnold Star In Paramount+ Super Bowl Ad

Paramount+ is celebrating the Super Bowl with Patrick Stewart and Hey Arnold. In the latest of their "Mountain of Entertainment" commercials, the Star Trek actor and Nickelodeon favorite are teamed-up together. In an effort to get over the Paramount mountain, Stewart is singing Creed as he scales the snowy peak in a single bound. Is the result just as absurd as it sounds on paper? You bet? Will you probably chuckle at the visual of Sir Patrick Stewart hanging onto Arnold's football-shaped head? Absolutely. Adding to the hilarity is the Star Trek captain wearing an old-timey leather football helmet. Check out the commercial for yourself down below.

Since their introduction, the Paramount+ mountain commercials have made quite an impact. During this year's Buffalo Bills playoff run, the fans rallied around Peppa Pig because of a silly clip of her hanging out with Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Sadly, Buffalo did not advance, so we'll have to wait for more shenanigans. In the current Super Bowl version, other Paramoun mainstays like Dora the Explorer, Knuckles from the Sonic fracnchise, Halo's Master Chief and Survivor host Jeff Probst are all on-hand. People on social media have already begun screencapping the ad for the surreal nature of this kind of crossover.

Patrick Stewart's Star Trek Future

(Photo: Paramount+)

There's never a dull moment for the Star Trek actor. Patrick Stewart recently talked to the Happy Sad Confused podcast about his iconic roles. It seems as though the Parmount franchise might not be done with Captain Picard as some had assumed. Stewart says that he received another script from the braintrust but didn't discuss any further details about what it could be about.

"After we finished recording our seven seasons of Next Generation, we made four movies, one after the other," Stewart began. "Star Trek movies of varying qualities, the best one being the one directed by Jonathan Frakes [Star Trek: First Contact], who was one of the people who had the most influence on me, on the show, because of his experience and his understanding of the complexities and how bringing different qualities on to the stage floor was very, very important. Diversity, you know, and change."

"So it's an ongoing procedure for me, and I heard only last night about a script that is being written but written specifically with the actor Patrick to play in it and I've been told to expect to receive it within a week or so, and I'm so excited because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material," he concluded.

Paramount Pulling Ot All The Stops For The Super Bowl

Paramount is very excited about the upcoming Super Bowl. With the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers, there's drama by the bucketload. One man will be there to hit every angle. Former NFL player Nate Burleson's journey to the Super Bowl will stretch all day long. He works on the CBS Mornings shows, The NFL Today, and Nickelodeon. Each of these will be providing Super Bowl coverage on that Sunday. He talked about that amazing opportunity.

"It's going to be great for Paramount and exciting for me. It will be the hardest week of my life from a working perspective, but it's also something that no other talent has ever done: A morning news show that leads into the NFL pregame and then in the booth for the Nickelodeon telecast," Burleson said. "I fought so long to make it to a Super Bowl as an athlete, and here I am, retired, and I feel like my own MVP of the game when it comes to the media. And this version of me being involved in the Super Bowl is much cooler."

Did you love the Super Bowl commercial? Let us know down in the comments!