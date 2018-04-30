Watch ‘Persona 5’ Anime’s New Opening Here

Persona 5 the Animation has been going strong so far, and with the premiere of its fourth episode comes a brand new opening theme sequence with dynamic new visuals.

The opening theme is still “Break In to Break Out” as performed by Lyn, but the credits sequence has changed as of the fourth episode. Most likely held back due to the new opening having many spoilery visuals, the new sequence is a welcome change to the series.

Though admittedly this may divide fans as some do prefer the first opening sequence, and the new one has its defenders as well. Aniplex of America, who have licensed the series in the West, describes Persona 5 the Animation as such:

“Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.

Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another…Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours.Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!”

The full voice cast for Persona 5 the Animation includes Jun Fukuyama as the main character Ren Amamiya, Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto, Ikue Otani as Morgana, Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa, Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima, Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura, and Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi.

Persona 5 the Animation is directed by Masashi Ishiyama (From the New World), and the game’s original producer Katsura Hashino created for the original concept. Shinichi Inotsume (Hayate the Combat Butler) is handling the scripts for the series, and Shoji Meguro, who composed the music for the original game, returns to compose the music for the series.

If you are not familiar with the Persona franchise, then you have a bit to catch up on. The series is a wildly popular RPG franchise from Japan. Its fifth game is set in Tokyo and follows gamers as their self-named protagonist transfers to a new school. Gamers then awaken their Persona powers and use them to become masked vigilantes who work to stop supernatural enemies from stealing the hearts of adults.

Persona 5 is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.