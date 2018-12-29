‘Persona 5’ Shares First Footage of New Anime Special

The Persona 5 anime has released the first footage of its new anime special online, and it’s over a minute of the end-of-year episode.

While the fact that there would be a new special episode of the anime has been known since the announcement in September after the conclusion of the anime’s 26-episode run this year, this marks the first real footage of the special. It is set to release on December 30th in Japan. The special episode is titled “Dark Sun…” and is expected to pick up where the anime series left off.

You can watch the first footage of the special below, which was shared on the Persona 5 the Animation‘s official Twitter:

Persona 5, the video game, is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, and Persona 5 the Animation can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll. The series is directed by Masashi Ishiyama (From the New World), and the game’s original producer Katsura Hashino is credited for the original concept. Shoji Meguro, who composed the music for the original game, returned to compose the music for the anime series as well.

The full voice cast for Persona 5 the Animation includes Jun Fukuyama as the main character Ren Amamiya, Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto, Ikue Otani as Morgana, Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa, Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima, Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura, and Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi.

[H/T Anime News Network]