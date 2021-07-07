Persona 5 Manga Licensed By Udon

✖

The Phantom Thieves might have premiered in the fan-favorite video game of Persona 5, but this was far from the last time that we'd see Joker and his fellow travelers within the mindscape appear both in games and in other mediums, with Udon Entertainment announcing that they've licensed a spin-off manga series within the franchise. With the classic series making a return with Persona 5 Strikers, it will be interesting to see where else the Phantom Thieves appear and if they'll be given any additional video games thanks to the creative minds at Atlus Studio.

Persona 5 not only received a manga series, but it also received an anime adaptation in Persona 5: The Animation received twenty-six episodes developed by CloverWorks that adapted the events of the game that hit Sony and Microsoft consoles. This spin-off manga series, titled Persona 5: Mementos Mission, will give us a side story of the high schoolers that slipped their way into peoples' hearts to change their personalities for the better and is written and illustrated by Rokuro Saito. Needless to say, Persona fans have been eating quite well for the past few years since the fifth entry of the franchise hit consoles.

Udon Entertainment shared the big Persona news via their Official Twitter Account, sharing the two covers for the first entry into Mementos Mission, which will be made available to fans this winter in December:

✨It's official!✨ We are excited to announce TWO covers for the upcoming PERSONA 5: MEMENTOS MISSION VOL 1! Check out the link below for details & to pre-order the @BNBuzz Exclusive Cover with fold out mini poster, available December 2021!https://t.co/vyAIH9AlzG pic.twitter.com/sg6Yb26We0 — UDON Entertainment (@UdonEnt) July 6, 2021

For those who might be unfamiliar with this manga spin-off story, Udeon shared the official description for Persona 5: Mementos Mission:

"The attempted poisoning of an influential CEO, suspicious happenings at a local doctor’s clinic, sketchy job requests at a back-street military shop: follow high schooler and phantom thieves leader Ren Amamiya, AKA Joker, as he tackles a series of mysterious incidents together with his trustworthy friends and the famous high school detective, Goro Akechi!"

Will you be picking up this new entry in the world of the Phantom Thieves? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Persona.