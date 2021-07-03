Persona 5 Fans Celebrate Beloved Character's In-Game Birthday
Persona 5 fans have been lighting up social media all day long for a rather unique purpose. Specifically, many fans have been taking the opportunity to celebrate Ryuji, who is one of the most popular characters from Persona 5 and its spin-offs, including Persona 5 Strikers. The reason for this celebration stems from the fact that today is Ryuji's in-game birthday within the world of Persona.
Throughout most of today, the term "Ryuji" has been trending on Twitter almost constantly. This trend was largely kicked off by Persona 5 developer Atlus as it encouraged fans to celebrate the birthday of Ryuji, who is one of the most popular characters from the franchise. As expected, fans quickly followed through and began sharing a number of pieces of art, videos, and other content all associated with Ryuji, making his name one of the top trending topics on the platform.
If you haven't played Persona 5 (or its newer iteration, Persona 5 Royal), you can currently look to pick the game up solely on PlayStation 4. In addition, the aforementioned spin-off, Persona 5 Strikers, actually just released earlier this year and is a follow-up to the original game. You can check out our review of that title right here.
Conversely, if you would like to see some of the most popular tweets from today related to Ryuji, you can keep reading on down below.
Atlus Celebrates Ryuji
HELL YEAH. It's Ryuji Sakamoto's birthday!
Drop a line for your best bro down below (expletives optional) ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Zr9HhrtyV7— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) July 3, 2021
Ryuji's Birthday in Persona 5
ryuji wants to spend his birthday with ren in the fishing pond will always be the sweetest thing pic.twitter.com/v5ycpc99Nx— フリー☔ @merkira_calling_ur_coffee_ugly (@Furi_da) July 3, 2021
Remembering Ryuji's Big Moment From Persona 5
Since it’s Ryuji Sakamoto’s birthday today, let’s take a look back at his amazing awakening in Kamoshida’s palace. One of my favourites in the entire game for sure pic.twitter.com/UBK2F0Cy1S— Kyle (@TigerDropped) July 3, 2021
No Ryuji Hate Allowed Today
If I see ANY Ryuji slander today pic.twitter.com/tjZyODMbR8— Kyle (@TigerDropped) July 3, 2021
Fans Share the Love
HAPPY BIRTHDAY RYUJI SAKAMOTO I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/GlBohxG2Hl— Sammy cold water drinker (@Setsamii) July 3, 2021
A Worthy Trending Topic
HAPPY BIRTHDAY RYUJI 💕💕 TRENDING LIKE U SHOULD BEEE #坂本竜司誕生祭2021 pic.twitter.com/yHBz9fJbNt— star✧ (@Staryfate_) July 3, 2021
What's Bonkin?
happy ryuji day pic.twitter.com/q3B5pgemdt— Citrus 🍊 (@citrusthenerd) July 3, 2021
Fan Art for the Occasion
never felt the need to draw something for a characters birthday.... until I met ryuji 😳 happy birthday ryuji sakamoto I adore u 🎊🎊#坂本竜司誕生祭2021#坂本竜司生誕祭2021 #persona5 pic.twitter.com/m4ECkJqbVd— teenz faraskye @ MIZUKI (@emahskye) July 3, 2021
"For Real?"
lots of love for ryuji on the timeline today. pic.twitter.com/XYV3GlVt5J— Trickster (@Tr1ckste4) July 1, 2021
Best Boy
I AM HERE ON TWITTER TODAY TO SAY ONE THING AND ONE THING ONLY
HAPPY FUCKING BIRTHDAY TO SAKAMOTO RYUJI THE BEST CHARACTER EVER 💖💞 pic.twitter.com/futYXfBSEc— rinrin 🌻 | klapollo minibang!!! (@herr5head) July 3, 2021
