Persona 5 Fans Celebrate Beloved Character's In-Game Birthday

Persona 5 fans have been lighting up social media all day long for a rather unique purpose. Specifically, many fans have been taking the opportunity to celebrate Ryuji, who is one of the most popular characters from Persona 5 and its spin-offs, including Persona 5 Strikers. The reason for this celebration stems from the fact that today is Ryuji's in-game birthday within the world of Persona.

Throughout most of today, the term "Ryuji" has been trending on Twitter almost constantly. This trend was largely kicked off by Persona 5 developer Atlus as it encouraged fans to celebrate the birthday of Ryuji, who is one of the most popular characters from the franchise. As expected, fans quickly followed through and began sharing a number of pieces of art, videos, and other content all associated with Ryuji, making his name one of the top trending topics on the platform.

If you haven't played Persona 5 (or its newer iteration, Persona 5 Royal), you can currently look to pick the game up solely on PlayStation 4. In addition, the aforementioned spin-off, Persona 5 Strikers, actually just released earlier this year and is a follow-up to the original game. You can check out our review of that title right here.

Conversely, if you would like to see some of the most popular tweets from today related to Ryuji, you can keep reading on down below.